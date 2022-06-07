STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt yet to prepare foodgrain production plan for 2022-23

Sources in the Agriculture department told this paper that a draft plan on the foodgrain production for the current kharif season has been sent to the government for approval.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry told House that there was no target fixed with regard to foodgrain distribution to migrants

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as field preparation and broadcasting (sowing) of kharif paddy and non-paddy crops have started due to excess pre-monsoon rainfall in May and the first week of June, the State government is yet to prepare its foodgrain production plan fixing crop-wise targets for the kharif season 2022-23.

It has been a practice since long that the Chief Secretary of the State issues a circular in the form of a booklet called ‘Kharif Campaign’ in April, the start of the kharif season, every year to district collectors. The Centre has already announced its kharif plan on April 19 setting a national target of foodgrain production of 3,280 lakh tonne, pulses at 295.5 lakh tonne and 413.4 lakh tonne of oilseeds.

Sources in the Agriculture department told this paper that a draft plan on the foodgrain production for the current kharif season has been sent to the government for approval. After it gets approved, the draft will be sent to the government press for printing. After reconstitution of the Cabinet and appointment of a new Agriculture Minister, it will take some time to get the draft plan approved, the sources added.

The objective of such an advance planning is to assess and review the crop performance during the previous crop seasons and set targets for the current kharif season in consultation with departments concerned, researchers and agricultural experts from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and National Rice Research Institute (NRRI).

“While high priority is being given to crop diversification, an agro-ecological based crop planning is needed for the diversion of land from excess commodities like rice to deficit commodities such as pulses, oilseeds and high-value crops for export earnings,” said a senior officer of the department dealing with kharif programme. 

As per the draft plan, the programme area for kharif crops has been set at 61.8 lakh hectare out of which 35 lakh hectare is for paddy crops, over 8.3 lakh for pulses, 3.7 lakh hectares for oilseeds and over 5.5 lakh hectares for vegetables.

Sowing of non-paddy crops like maize, pulses, jute, oilseeds, vegetables and spices has also started and the overall crop condition is normal, said sources in the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production.
There is adequate availability of critical inputs like seeds and fertilisers, but low lifting of paddy seeds from government agencies under the DBT scheme is a worrying factor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha foodgrain
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp