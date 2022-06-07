STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pre-matric scholarship for ST, SC students hiked

The State government on Monday hiked the pre-matriculation scholarships for the students belonging to ST and SC communities.

Published: 07th June 2022

Scholarship

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday hiked the pre-matriculation scholarships for the students belonging to ST and SC communities. The revision in the rate has been made after a gap of seven years. As per the government order the pre-matric scholarship for ST and SC boarders has been enhanced from Rs 750 to Rs 950 for boys and from Rs 800 to Rs 1000 for girls.

The scholarship is meant for the boarders of schools under the STSC Development department and School and Mass Education department. The monthly scholarship amount is used to meet mess expenditure of hostels including lentils, vegetables, non-vegetarian items, edible oil, spices and fuel cost. Around Rs 490 crore would be incurred by the State government annually for the flagship scheme, which had been revised last time in 2015.

Apart from the scholarship, officials said millet based food items will be introduced in hostels menu to address the nutritional part of the boarders. The scheme will benefit more than five lakh ST and SC boarders, officials informed.

