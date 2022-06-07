STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staff involvement in suppression of jumbo deaths: Forest official

It has been 72 hours since STF exhumed the remains of two elephants from Baramba range

Published: 07th June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants crossing a road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Involvement of forest staff in suppression of death and burial of two elephants in Athagarh forest division has prima facie been confirmed and action will be taken soon, said a senior official of Wildlife Wing on Monday. 

“As per our findings, the incident had taken place six months back and involvement of two forest staff including a forester along with a few villagers from Baramba range has been confirmed. Legal action will be initiated against them soon,” the officer said and added that investigation is still in progress to find involvement of others, if any, for necessary action.

However, questions are being raised why action will not be taken against senior supervising officials at divisional level. Following allegations of discrepancies in reporting of elephant deaths in the State, Forest department special secretary Jitendra Kumar, on April 7 last year, had asked all DFOs as well as district Collectors to carry out intensive patrolling in area within 5 km of radius of the place of elephant death and gather evidences regarding the cause of the death. 

He had also strictly asked that in the event of any unnatural death especially due to poaching, poisoning, deliberate electrocution, offenders need to be arrested within 48 hours of the detection of the death case. The Forest department had warned that any deviation of the guideline will be viewed seriously. However, it has been more than 72 hours since Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch exhumed the remains of two elephants carcasses from Baramba range, yet no arrest has been made so far.

After digging out the carcasses, the STF handed over the case to the Forest department for further investigation. The department, however, has not been able to take any strong action except for suspending two staff at beat and section level. 

Meanwhile, wildlife conservationists have urged the State Government to allow the STF to continue the investigation in the matter for impartial investigation in the matter. They pointed out that the Athagarh DFO is conducting the inquiry which could lead to conflict of interest as the DFO is the custodian of the well-being of the division. 

