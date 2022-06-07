STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held with brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has arrested three drug peddlers from the State Capital and has seized over 2 kg brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Acting on a tip-off, the agency’s officers conducted a raid near All India Institute of Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on last Sunday and apprehended the three accused - Bhagirathi Bhatt, Biswajit Nayak and Chandan Mallick.  

According to the STF, the accused, all natives of Bhubaneswar, had procured the brown sugar from a Jaleswar based drugs supplier. STF sources said the supplier from Jaleswar has links with drug dealers in the neighbouring West Bengal.

The accused were selling drugs mainly in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri districts. Efforts are on to arrest the drugs supplier, who was providing them the contraband, said a senior STF officer.

STF has launched a special drive since 2020 against the sale of narcotics drugs in the State. The agency’s officers have seized more than 54 kg brown sugar/heroin, 202 gram cocaine, over 103 quintal ganja and 750 gram opium. STF has also arrested more than 150 drug peddlers/dealers from various parts of the State during this period.

