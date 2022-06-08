Congress takes religious turn with ‘Jai Jagannath’ slogan in Odisha

Bijay Chaki By

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha politics is now completely centred around Lord Jagannath. If the ruling BJD has given a new definition to ‘religious politics’ by bringing the supreme deity of Odias to the forefront and beating the BJP in its own game, the Congress is all set to jump into the arena with its own version.

‘Jai Jagannath, Jai Congress’ will now be the slogan of the State Congress. All meetings, programmes and workshops of the party will start with the slogan Jai Jagannath and end with Jai Congress.

The change in strategy of the Congress was indicated during the two-day chintan shivir held here last week, where the newly-appointed State president Sarat Pattanayak floated the idea. Pattnayak said, Congressmen in the State will have to change their ideals, attitude and bring a change in how they connect with the people. Lord Jagannath is pride of Odias, and people across the country worship him.

The new slogan will not dilute the secular credentials of the party, he said. Jagannath dharma is the integration of all religions. In the eye of Jagannath dharma people belonging to all religions, Hindu, Muslim and Christians are equal, he said. He, however, denied it has anything to do with the temple politics started by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “Congress is not competing with the BJD to exploit the religious sentiments of the people for electoral gains,” he stated.

Political observers maintain that Congress was forced to seek refuge in ‘soft Hindutva’ due to the growing acceptance of temple politics of the Chief Minister by the people. The BJD government’s massive programme to beautify all the major Hindu religious places in the State, including Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Maa Chandi in Cuttack, Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur and Maa Tara Tarini in Ganjam district, etc., has received thumping support from the people.

The party leadership has come to the conclusion that the anti-Naveen rhetoric did not have any impact on the people and Congress was relegated to a distant third behind the BJP. The recent rural and urban polls, where the party performed over its expectations, along with the just concluded Brajrajnagar bypoll, where it finished second pushing BJP to the fringes, has, however, reignited hopes of Congress revival in the State. There is a realisation that Congress can again resurrect itself and pose a challenge to the BJD in Odisha. Pattanayak asserted that Congress will emerge as the main Opposition to challenge the ruling BJD in the 2024 elections. The revamped organisation of the party will be in place by June 15, he said.