ODM group in Odisha announces Rs 2 crore scholarship for athletes

In this year two footballers Kuldeep Hembram and Prithviraj Das were selected for the scholarship. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to provide better education and financial support to the local budding sporting talents of the State, the ODM Educational Group on Saturday announced Rs 2 crore sports scholarship fund for the next five years. 

ODM Global School partnered with Bhubaneswar-based Ardor Football Academy, and other celebrity brands like NBA Basketball School, Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy and Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academy to start the scholarship programme with an intent to actively search for budding talents and contribute towards their brighter future.

Swoyan Satyendu COO of ODM Educational Group said, “This scholarship is only for Odisha’s sporting talents. In this year we are looking forward to the players from cricket, basketball, football and tennis. Our team will do the talent scouting from September to December 2022.”

In this year two footballers Kuldeep Hembram and Prithviraj Das were selected for the scholarship.  “Both will have free education in our ODM Global School and we will spend their total training expenses. We have prepared a special educational curriculum for these players and they will get five to six hours per day for their sporting activity,” added Satyendu.

“I am extremely happy with this scholarship. Presently, as a goalkeeper I am part of the Indian U-17 football youth camp. As a player I feel that quality education is also a key component to excel in life. With the support of ODM Global School I will continue my education in Class 12 here,” said 16-year-old Prithiviraj Das.

On the other hand, eight-year-old Kuldeep Hembram, a resident of Saliasahi slum and playing in I-league as a professional also expressed his happiness to get an opportunity to study at ODM Global School.

