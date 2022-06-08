Utkal University’s rural campus shuts down nursing admission for one year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Three years after Utkal University got its second (rural) campus at Chandikhole in Jajpur district, uncertainty looms large over the courses being offered there. The university has discontinued admission for the 2022-23 academic year to one of the four courses in the rural campus due to massive irregularities. Classes of three other courses continue to be held from the Vani Vihar campus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the rural campus in March 2019 with MBA in Rural Management, Master’s in Public Health, Master’s in Social Work and BSc Nursing in self-financing mode. Currently, the MBA and Master’s degrees are being operated from Utkal University’s main campus at Vani Vihar as infrastructure work of the rural campus is yet to be completed. Only nursing course runs from a temporary facility Baba Bhairabananda Mahavidyalaya near Chandikhole, close to the rural campus.

Interestingly, the nursing institute does not even have a laboratory or hostel for the students. There are 80 students in two batches of the course who have been repeatedly agitating over lack of teaching and basic facilities. “Since the day the course started, the university did not monitor how the private trust was managing the course. There are only two faculty members and not a single practical class has been held for both the batches. Each of us have paid `75,000 per year for this course,” said a student.

Realising the anomalies, the university last week disengaged the trust, took over the nursing course and stopped admission to the next academic year to streamline the course management. Also, in the absence of infrastructure, the three other courses with student strength of 24 each per year have failed to attract students. Currently, there are only 40 rural management students and 12 each in public health and social work.

Sources said since the campus was not ready, students except those pursuing nursing did not agree to shift to Chandikhole where classes would have been conducted from rented facilities. University authorities said infrastructure works for the rural campus are in final stages and all students will be shifted there. Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya could not be reached for comments.