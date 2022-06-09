Child protection body draws rehab plan for street children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) has decided to come up with an action plan to identify and rehabilitate street children. Informing this during a meeting of the commission on Wednesday, OSPRCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said it has been decided to form a taskforce of officials of various line departments like School and Mass Education, Health, Labour, Women and Child Development, NGOs working in the field and Childlines.

The taskforce will meet once in every three months to review the various programmes/schemes implemented for street children by the government and draw an action plan to identify and rescue them besides, addressing other issues faced by such children. The project will first be rolled out in Bhubaneswar this year and all spots where street children live will be surveyed to identify them.

A survey done by the commission in the year 2020 had revealed that a majority of the street children living in five cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur and Rourkela have never been identified or rehabilitated. It showed that at least 17 per cent of these children in the five cities are living in unsafe places and exposed to various forms of exploitation; manw y of them being runaway children from other states. Most importantly, 57 per cent of the surveyed street children in the age group of 6 to 14 years are deprived of their entitlement to free and compulsory elementary education.

“Formation of a taskforce to identify them in the need of hour. Once identified, all measures will be taken to bring them into the education system and they will be added as beneficiaries of various government schemes for children,” Pradhan said.

On the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched a ‘CiSS’ application under the Baal Swaraj portal to help in rehabilitation of ‘children in street situations’ (CiSS). Under it, any person/organisation can report a street child through the citizen portal on NCPCR website. Once the details are registered, the DCPO will get information on such child for rescue and rehabilitation.