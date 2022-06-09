STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Child protection body draws rehab plan for street children

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has decided to come up with an action plan to identify and rehabilitate street children.

Published: 09th June 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Children walk through a street where Delhi Municipal Corporation workers carry out an anti-encroachment drive in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) has decided to come up with an action plan to identify and rehabilitate street children. Informing this during a meeting of the commission on Wednesday, OSPRCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said it has been decided to form a taskforce of officials of various line departments like School and Mass Education, Health, Labour, Women and Child Development, NGOs working in the field and Childlines.

The taskforce will meet once in every three months to review the various programmes/schemes implemented for street children by the government and draw an action plan to identify and rescue them besides, addressing other issues faced by such children. The project will first be rolled out in Bhubaneswar this year and all spots where street children live will be surveyed to identify them.

A survey done by the commission in the year 2020 had revealed that a majority of the street children living in five cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur and Rourkela have never been identified or rehabilitated. It showed that at least 17 per cent of these children in the five cities are living in unsafe places and exposed to various forms of exploitation; manw y of them being runaway children from other states. Most importantly, 57 per cent of the surveyed street children in the age group of 6 to 14 years are deprived of their entitlement to free and compulsory elementary education. 

“Formation of a taskforce to identify them in the need of hour. Once identified, all measures will be taken to bring them into the education system and they will be added as beneficiaries of various government schemes for children,” Pradhan said.

On the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched a ‘CiSS’ application under the Baal Swaraj portal to help in rehabilitation of ‘children in street situations’ (CiSS).  Under it, any person/organisation can report a street child through the citizen portal on NCPCR website. Once the details are registered, the DCPO will get information on such child for rescue and rehabilitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp