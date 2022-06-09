STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha recorded 75 per cent deficit rain in June first week

On Wednesday, Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.2 degree, followed by Bhawanipatna and Sonepur 44.6 degree each.

Published: 09th June 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain, Kerala Monsoon

Representational Image. (File Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :   Odisha recorded 75 per cent deficit rainfall in the first week of June. The State normally receives 29.5 mm rainfall between June 1 and 8 but this year, it is just 7.4 mm during the period. Last year, the State had received 28 mm in the first week of June, which was 6 per cent more than the normal rainfall.

“This year, Odisha has received 7.1 mm rainfall between June 1 and 7 which is 73 per cent deficit,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast a heat wave in a few parts of Odisha for the next two days. There will be no large change in daytime temperature in the next three to four days. Thereafter, temperature is expected to fall under the influence of thundershower activity, said Das.

On Wednesday, Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.2 degree, followed by Bhawanipatna and Sonepur 44.6 degree each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.6 degree and 37 degree respectively. The Capital City recorded 77 per cent humidity on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rain
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp