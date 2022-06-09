Odisha recorded 75 per cent deficit rain in June first week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha recorded 75 per cent deficit rainfall in the first week of June. The State normally receives 29.5 mm rainfall between June 1 and 8 but this year, it is just 7.4 mm during the period. Last year, the State had received 28 mm in the first week of June, which was 6 per cent more than the normal rainfall.

“This year, Odisha has received 7.1 mm rainfall between June 1 and 7 which is 73 per cent deficit,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast a heat wave in a few parts of Odisha for the next two days. There will be no large change in daytime temperature in the next three to four days. Thereafter, temperature is expected to fall under the influence of thundershower activity, said Das.

On Wednesday, Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.2 degree, followed by Bhawanipatna and Sonepur 44.6 degree each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.6 degree and 37 degree respectively. The Capital City recorded 77 per cent humidity on Wednesday.