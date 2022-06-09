STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha soon to get modern badminton facility: Naveen Patnaik

Victorious Thomas Cup team members were felicitated by the CM

CM being presented a Team India jersey signed by Thomas Cup winning players

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced launching a state-of-the-art badminton facility in the State soon in partnership with Pullela Gopichand. He made this announcement after felicitating Indian men’s team members and Gopichand for their spectacular victory in Thomas Cup at a special function in the State secretariat.

“We are constructing 89 multi-purpose indoor halls across the State. These will primarily cater to the development of badminton. Many champions will emerge from Odisha in the coming years,” Patnaik said.
He further announced, “We would also like to host the Odisha Open as an annual event and support more such international championships.” 

The Chief Minister honoured all the team players by giving them a cash award of `10 lakh each, shawl and memento. He said that India has now become a production centre for world champions in badminton. It is the dawn of a new era of Indian domination in badminton. Across the country there is great interest among the kids and parents in badminton.

“It’s a historic achievement and proud moment for the entire country that our boys have become world champions in a tough sport like badminton,” Naveen said.

