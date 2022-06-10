Odisha single window panel nod to 11 projects worth Rs 2,082 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Thursday accorded in-principle approval to 11 projects envisaging an investment of around Rs 2,082.17 crore with creation of employment opportunity for 3,612 persons.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Sharma said that the projects were employment intensive in sectors like steel downstream, tourism, information technology and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM).

The authority approved the proposal of NALCO for construction of a 3.5 MTPA over land conveyer corridor with and investment of Rs 732 crore at Pottangi of Koraput district. The Konark Ispat Limited has proposed to set up a 1.5 lakh tonne rolling mill, 0.6 MTPA pellet plant, coal gasification unit and 10 MW coal based CPP with an investment of Rs 379.20 crore in Jharsuguda district.

The also approved three downstream steel units - a 5 lakh tonne of TMT rebar mill of ASL Enterprises, 1 lakh tonne downstream products of hot-rolled MS, fabricated structures and equipment for Railways and steel plants units by PSPL Steel Processors Pvt Ltd, and CR&HR coil, slitting, blanking and stamping, and forming units of Khetan Viniyog Pvt Ltd at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.

The proposed investments by the project proponents for the three units are Rs 167.03 crore, Rs 150 crore, and Rs 50.1 crore respectively. In the IT & ESDM, the panel gave its approval to CtrlS Datacenters Limited for setting up a data centre offering co-location managed cloud hosting services at Infocity Industrial Area in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 152.25 crore.

IFGL Refractories got the approval for expansion of their project by adding 14,700 MT monolithics and slide gate plate facilities at Kalunga Industrial Estate in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 66.27 crore. In the tourism sector, the government panel also approved four projects for setting of hotels and resorts. These include the proposal of Oddiyaana Eco Resorts Private Limited for setting up hotel-cum-resort facility along Konark marine drive with an investment of Rs 128 crore, similar facility by Lifeline Multiventures Pvt Ltd at Balukhand near Puri with proposed investment of Rs 100 crore.

The expansion proposal of hotel “The Crown” by Hotel Sukhamay Private Limited at Nayapalli and a 5-star resort facility by Aspen Lake Suites LLP at Barkul with an investment of Rs 88.09 crore and Rs 69.23 crore respectively were also approved.