Apollo performs Odisha’s first gynaecological robotic surgery

The patient, a mother, was suffering from severe pain and bleeding despite three conventional surgeries previously. She was unable to conceive again due to the growth of fibroids in her uterus.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar on Friday conducted the first gynaecological robotic surgery in Odisha to remove tumours from the uterus of a 31-year-old woman on the world’s most advanced Da Vinci platform.

The patient, a mother, was suffering from severe pain and bleeding despite three conventional surgeries previously. She was unable to conceive again due to the growth of fibroids in her uterus. After preliminary investigations by a team of doctors led by senior consultant Dr GSS Mohapatra, a decision was taken to perform the robotic surgery that offers advantages for patients in the form of smaller incisions, less blood loss, more precise surgery and less postoperative pain.

The computer-assisted surgery was conducted jointly by Dr Mohapatra and senior consultant of Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad Dr Rooma Sinha. Ever since US FDA approved the Da Vinci robot in 2005, it has been used in removing fibroids from the uterus (myomectomy), removal of whole uterus (hysterectomy), tubal re anastomosis (cases where patient wants opening up of the tubes after tubal ligation), complex surgeries like deep infiltrating endometriosis and radical surgeries done for cancers of the uterus, cervix, tubes and ovaries.

“Robotic surgeries have many advantages for both doctors and patients. For surgeons, it offers 3D visualisation and the ability to do precise surgeries because of better wrist movements by the instruments and also improved ergonomics,” said Dr Sinha, who has conducted more than 500 robotic surgeries. Though the cost of surgery is higher than the normal laparoscopic surgery, it is expected to come down with more patients opting for it and other hospitals equipped with the infrastructure.  Regional CEO Sudhir M Diggikar and Director, Medical Services Dr Alok Srivastava congratulated the team.

