Bhubaneswar feels dengue sting ahead of rains 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With monsoon knocking on the doors, dengue menace has returned to haunt different localities of the State Capital triggering apprehensions of another outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the City this year.

While the disease is suspected to have claimed the life of a retired police official on Wednesday, an official of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) said six cases have already been detected from different places including Damana and Chandrasekharpur in June so far.

“The cases, however, have remained sporadic. We have started eliminating mosquito larval habitats in the affected areas to contain its spread,” the official said. In view of the situation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched an anti-dengue fogging drive in the City’s Ward no 1 and 3 from Friday. “Two teams have been formed in each of the three zones in the city to carry out the fogging drive. BMC and health teams comprising ASHA and anganwadi workers besides medical officers have also started visiting the Wards to create awareness on source reduction,” a BMC official said.

He, however, admitted that the source reduction drive of BMC to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds has been delayed. Inadequate preventive measures and poor source reduction measures prior to the monsoon last year had led to a massive outbreak of dengue in the City infecting nearly 2,000 people. Dengue virus serotype-2 (DENV-2 or D2), the most virulent strain, had also been detected during this season.

Additional district urban public health officer Antaryami Mishra said adequate measures are being taken to contain spread of the disease this season. The City’s health wing and NVBDCP are jointly working to sensitise people, especially in slums and other vulnerable localities, to destroy mosquito breeding sources and keep the infection in check.

Capital Hospital director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said a separate dengue ward has already been set up with 10 dedicated beds. The number of beds will be increased as per requirement. The bed occupancy in the ward, however, has remained nil.

Meanwhile, a committee of the Health and Family Welfare department will examine the suspected dengue death case for confirmation as a card test was conducted on the patient which is not foolproof.

To avoid confusion, the department has stressed on ELISA test of dengue suspects and directed all CDMOs to instruct private healthcare facilities to send samples to sentinel sites in their respective districts.

