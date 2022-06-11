Odisha: Nrutyayan celebrates 30th annual festival

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 30th annual festival of Guru Durga Charan Ranbir’s cultural organisation ‘Nrutyayan’ - Gurudev - was celebrated here on Friday. An Odissi dance drama ‘Bira Bhumi Utkal’ choreographed by Guru Ranbir was presented by dancers of the host organisation highlighting various episodes from Odisha’s freedom struggle. Music for the dance drama was composed by Guru Ramhari Das.

The festival was an interesting mix of Odissi and folk dance forms. The dance drama was followed by Odissi dance recital ‘Saraswati Bandana’ and an ‘abhinaya’ ‘Kahin Gale Murali Phunka’. Two Odissi dance ballets ‘Aai Giri Nandini’ and ‘Jay Devi Janma Bhumi’, which were choreographed by Gaytri Ranbir, Manoj Pradhan and Sradhanjali Roul, were also presented.

In the second part of the festival, Sambalpuri folk dance Dalkhai and songs ‘Rasarkeli’ and ‘Maa Samalei’ were performed by the artistes. Among others, Bhubaneswar MLA (central) Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor Sulochana Das, Secretary of Culture and Odia Language department Madhu Sudan Padhi, president of Nrutyayan Radhashyam Patra attended.