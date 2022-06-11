Tight security measures for Cuttack T20 match by Odisha police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements at Barabati Stadium for the second T20I between India and South Africa to be held on Sunday. The final briefing of police personnel and security rehearsal was held in the stadium on Friday. DGP Sunil Bansal along with ADG, Law and Order RK Sharma, Twin City Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi and Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra reviewed the security arrangements on the day.

Priyadarsi said the two teams will arrive at Barabati Stadium for practice sessions on Saturday. Adequate security arrangements have been made and visitors will not be allowed inside the stadium during the practice sessions. Police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed on the match day to keep a watch on unscrupulous elements.

“Five parking lots have been set up for visitors. Spectators will have to go through two-level checking before entering the stadium. They will not be allowed to carry any article inside the stadium,” said Priyadarsi.

Sources said over 80 platoons of police force have been deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to ensure smooth conduct of the match. Odisha Fire Service has also made adequate arrangements to handle any emergency. Around 12 fire fighting vehicles, 117 extinguishers and 176 personnel will be deployed during the match.