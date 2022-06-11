Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches LKM library in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the LKM Centre and Library in the city on Friday. It has been set up by the LK Mahapatra Memorial Trust in memory of the eminent anthropologist, Prof LK Mahapatra at his residence, 16 Satyanagar.

The Union Minister, an anthropology student taught by Prof Mahapatra, spoke about the vision and pioneering research done by Prof Mahapatra such as the emphasis on multi-disciplinarity that he had pioneered at Utkal University 40 years back, which was adopted in the new National Education Policy.

Pradhan also spoke about Prof Mahapatra’s research on South East Asia, which the Govt of India also decided to focus on. He said he was confident that in the days to come, LKM Centre and Library will carry on the legacy of Prof Mahapatra and carry out pathbreaking research in the social sciences. He assured all support for the centre and offered to connect it with other research institutions such as the Indian Council for Social Science Research.

Prof Mahapatra has been one of India’s most eminent anthropologists, who pioneered research on development anthropology and development induced displacement. The library houses as its most prized collections, all the writings (books and research papers) of Prof Mahapatra along with his field notes that give an insight into the working of a master ethnographer.

It also houses his personal library including classics of anthropology and social sciences from the 1950s, many of which are rare and out of print books.Prof K C Tripathy, Prof K K Basa, Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Prof AB Ota, Director, SCSTRTI; and Prof Mahapatra’s son Sujit and daughter Sheela were present.