Keshari Mall in Bhubaneswar reports second fire mishap in two months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fire broke out in BMC Keshari Mall near Market Building area here on Sunday, but no major damage was reported. However, the issue raised concerns over safety measures in the multi-storey commercial complex as this was the second fire incident at the building in less than two months.

The incident happened at around 12 pm when fire was reported from the second floor of the mall. Soon smoke engulfed the entire building triggering panic among traders and visitors. The fire was immediately brought under control by the mall staff with the help of fire extinguishers.

City assistant fire safety officer Ajay Barada said that the fire broke out in the mall following a short circuit in the electric panel board of one of the showrooms on the second floor. "A wall fan caught fire following the short circuit in the panel after which the showroom staff immediately swung into action to douse the flames No other property inside the showroom or other stores of the mall has been affected," he said.

Barada said that the smoke noticed in the mall was also due to excess use of fire extinguisher which led to spread of dry chemical powder in the air.

Mayor Sulochana Das also visited the spot for an inspection and said that the fire was minor. "The incident happened due to an electric spark in the panel for the showroom. However, considering the safety of the visitors an inquiry will be conducted into the incident," she said.

Notably, this is the second time a fire mishap has been reported from the mall. Earlier, properties worth over lakhs were gutted in two shops of the mall on April 16 this year. The frequent fire incidents have started raising questions on the maintenance of electric equipment and fire safety measures in the mall.

Fire services officials, however, said following the fire incident in April. The mall authorities and traders had been asked to improve the fire safety measures in the complex. The fire safety system is now working actively in the mall, they said.