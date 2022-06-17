Odisha Congress leaders protest police excesses on partymen in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday staged a demonstration here opposing the alleged high-handedness of police against its leaders who were agitating in New Delhi to protest against the marathon questioning of Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The OPCC took out a rally led by its president Sarat Pattanayak from the office of the additional district magistrate (ADM) here to the Raj Bhawan. Leaders and workers from all over the State participated in the demonstration.

Describing the police action as undemocratic, the OPCC president alleged that the Centre is harassing Rahul by using the ED without any good reason. Stating that all Congress leaders and workers of the State stand by the Gandhi family, he warned that the people will teach BJP a befitting lesson in the 2024 election.

Former OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said that such police action against peaceful Congress agitators was never seen. Another former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan described the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi as vindictive and said that so far not a single FIR has been filed in any police station in connection with the money laundering case related to National Herald.

Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray condemned the way police assaulted Congress leaders in the AICC office in New Delhi while they were protesting. He said that all Congressmen are united on this issue to teach BJP a lesson in the next election.