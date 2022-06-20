Odisha to get three new heavy motor vehicle driving institutes

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Transport Department has planned to start three new heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving training institutes in Odisha. The new institutes will come up in Berhampur, Bonai in Sundargarh district and in Keonjhar. The Transport department has floated tenders inviting original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to impart training at the centres.

An HMV driving training institute is already functioning in Jajpur’s Chhatia since 2013. To date, it has trained at least 11,000 drivers. The Chhatia HMV Institute was jointly established by the Odisha government and Ashok Leyland. The Transport Department said the infrastructure of the three new centres is ready and the training is expected to commence within three months. “We have invited only OEMs for bidding and the last date of filing the tender is June 22. The successful bidders will impart one month of training to the applicants who want to upgrade their light motor vehicle license to the heavy motor vehicle,” said a senior official of the State Transport Authority (STA).

The one-month training is mandatory for the applicants who want to upgrade their light motor vehicle license to a heavy motor vehicle. After the training, an applicant will be provided with a certificate which he/she will have to submit to the Transport Department to obtain an HMV license. HMV driving training institute in Chhatia is offering the course free of cost and is also providing `3,000 to each driver for the loss they are sustaining during the one-month period.

The Transport department has planned to offer HMV driving training course free of cost at the three new centres too and the drivers will be provided remuneration. Officials are of the opinion that the two HMV institutes will be able to impart quality training to the drivers in the mining districts of Sundargarh and Keonjhar. They are also expecting many drivers from neighbouring Kandhamal and Gajapati districts will undertake training at the centre in Berhampur.

“In the one month course, driving skills of the applicants will be enhanced and they will be provided training on etiquette and behaviour. They will also be imparted training on defensive driving and techniques to achieve better fuel economy,” said the STA official. Apart from the centre in Chhatia, the department has also permitted 27 private institutes in the State to provide HMV driving training.

“An audit of private HMV driving training institutes is being carried out to verify whether they are following Rule 31 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules. If any institute is found to be violating the rule, its license will be suspended,” the STA official said.