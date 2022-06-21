STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goons set ablaze SUV in Bhubaneshwar’s Delta square

A group of miscreants set ablaze an SUV in State Capital’s busy Delta Square on Monday evening after attacking its owner.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of miscreants set ablaze an SUV in State Capital’s busy Delta Square on Monday evening after attacking its owner. Preliminary investigation revealed that some anti-socials of a nearby slum had an argument with the SUV owner following which they attacked him and then set the four-wheeler on fire.Till the last reports came in, Khandagiri Police had not received any complaint from the vehicle owner who fled the spot after the incident.

The SUV set on fire by miscreants
at Delta Square | Express

“The car’s owner was attacked and his vehicle was possibly set on fire by hurling a bottle of flammable substance. Investigation is continuing to ascertain the exact details,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.The police are yet to establish the identity of the SUV owner as the vehicle’s registration plates were damaged in the fire.

A traffic constable deployed in the area who was video recording the incident to forward it to his higher authorities, was also targeted by the anti-socials. As it was raining, the constable was wearing a raincoat for which the goons mistook him as a civilian.

They snatched his mobile phone but returned it after realising that he was a traffic personnel. Efforts are on to identify those involved in the crime and further action will be initiated accordingly, said the officer.Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames. 
 

