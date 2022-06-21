Odisha’s non-tax and tax revenue increase by 38 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Generation of tax and non-tax revenue of the State government increased by more than 38 per cent by May 31, in the first two months of the 2022-23 financial year compared to the corresponding period in 2021-22 pointing towards a possible recovery of the State economy in the post-pandemic period.As the State government is going to place its full fledged budget for 2022-23 on July 2, the signs of a turnaround in the economy has come as good news. According to official sources, collection of tax revenue by the end of May has been `6,698.27 crore compared to `5,359.46 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Similarly, non-tax revenue has also gone up during the period basing on the increase from the mineral sector collection. The non-tax revenue has increased to `9,352.67 crore during the first two months compared to `6,136.28 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The total tax and non-tax revenue collection by the State has increased to `15,950 crore in the first two months compared to `11,495.74 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

The State government has projected its tax and non-tax revenue at `46,000 crore and `48,200 crore respectively during the 2022-23 financial year. The tax and non-tax revenue of the government comes to around 47 per cent of the budget estimate of `2 lakh crore. While the State’s share in Central taxes has been estimated at `36,977.88 crore, the grants-in-aid from the Centre will be around ` 32,788.64 crore. Official sources maintained that the budget estimate is likely to go up by around `10,000 crore in the full-fledged budget.

Besides, collection from the mineral sector alone has been `8,196.18 crore as against the collection of `5,768.77 crore during the corresponding period last year. Official sources maintained that revenue from mining sector continued to register a robust growth because of increase in the market price of iron ore and other minerals.