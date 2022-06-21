STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Settle crop insurance claims, Odisha government directs firms

Directive comes after farmers of Padampur block in Bargarh district agitated over delay in payments under PMFBY

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday directed insurance companies to ensure 100 per cent disbursal of all settled crop insurance claims directly to bank accounts of the farmers within a couple of weeks. The directive came in the wake of last week agitation by farmers of Padampur block in Bargarh district who paralysed all government offices in the sub-divisional headquarters by locking them up and staging sit-in dharna demanding immediate payment of their crop insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

“Farmers’ issues cannot be delayed and all their genuine claims must be paid on priority. Any delay in this matter would be seriously viewed by the government,” Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra cautioned the regional heads of insurance companies. The Chief Secretary who reviewed the performance of the insurance companies in settlement and disbursal of crop insurance claims of farmers at the state-level Crop Insurance Coordination Committee here directed the departments of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Odisha Space Application Center to prepare the plan for crop wise ‘area and yield assessment’ through space technology.

Outgoing Director of Agriculture and Food Production Muthu Kumar informed the meeting that about 12.30 lakh farmers with 10.50 lakh hectare crop land were enrolled during 2021 kharif season while the enrolment in rabi season of 2021-22 was around 34,000 farmers and 41,000 hectare of crop 
land.Under PMFBY, 98 per cent of the premium amount against each crop is provided by Central and State governments on equal basis while the remaining 2 per cent is contributed by the farmer concerned.

The cut-off date being July 31 for enrolment for kharif insurance, the Chief Secretary asked departments concerned to bring more and more non-loanee farmers under the fold of PMFBY during the current kharif and ensuing rabi seasons. The meeting decided that eight crops for kharif season 2022 and nine crops for rabi season 2022-23 will be covered under the crop insurance scheme. 

While paddy, groundnut, maize, arhar, ragi, cotton, ginger and turmeric will be covered under crop insurance during kharif and nine crops namely paddy, groundnut, black-gram, green-gram, mustard, sunflower, sugarcane, potato, and onion will be insured for rabi season. Generally, gram panchayat and urban local body are taken as insurance unit for paddy and block as the unit for non-paddy crops.

Insurance
