Three more forest staff nabbed for Athagarh jumbo death cover-up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Athagarh Forest Division has arrested three more forest staff - a forest guard and two watchers - in connection with the death and burial of an elephant in Baramba range. Athagarh DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said forest guard of Janipadar beat Prabhat Kumar Pradhan and two watchers Braja Behera and Ashok Behera were arrested on Sunday on charges of suppressing information regarding death and burial of a jumbo. The accused have been produced before the court.

With this, seven forest staff have been arrested so far in connection with the three elephant carcasses exhumed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch and Forest department from Baramba range between June 2 and 14. The DFO, however, clarified that the fresh arrests have been made in connection with recovery of carcass from Janipadar beat of Gopapur section in Baramba range on June 14. The forest guard has also been suspended from duty for his alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier, the Forest department had suspended a ranger and arrested six persons including four forest staff in connection with recovery of the carcasses by the STF on June 2 and 3. Two foresters, booked under Wildlife Protection Act for their involvement in this case, are still absconding. PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said legal action will be taken against all involved in these three cases as per the investigation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed recently involving the Crime Branch STF.

Sources said the SIT headed by RCCF Angul M Yogajayanand is likely to have its first meeting on Tuesday to decide its course of investigation. It has been asked to submit its report to the government within a month. The team will carry out its work under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Manoj V Nair. In another development, coordinator of Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT Dr Niranjan Sahoo said samples of the elephants whose remains were exhumed by STF and Forest department in Athagarh have been received for forensic tests.