STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three more forest staff nabbed for Athagarh jumbo death cover-up

The Athagarh Forest Division has arrested three more forest staff - a forest guard and two watchers - in connection with the death and burial of an elephant in Baramba range.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Athagarh Forest Division has arrested three more forest staff - a forest guard and two watchers - in connection with the death and burial of an elephant in Baramba range. Athagarh DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said forest guard of Janipadar beat Prabhat Kumar Pradhan and two watchers Braja Behera and Ashok Behera were arrested on Sunday on charges of suppressing information regarding death and burial of a jumbo. The accused have been produced before the court. 

With this, seven forest staff have been arrested so far in connection with the three elephant carcasses exhumed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch and Forest department from Baramba range between June 2 and 14. The DFO, however, clarified that the fresh arrests have been made in connection with recovery of carcass from Janipadar beat of Gopapur section in Baramba range on June 14. The forest guard has also been suspended from duty for his alleged involvement in the case. 

Earlier, the Forest department had suspended a ranger and arrested six persons including four forest staff in connection with recovery of the carcasses by the STF on June 2 and 3. Two foresters, booked under Wildlife Protection Act for their involvement in this case, are still absconding. PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said legal action will be taken against all involved in these three cases as per the investigation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed recently involving the Crime Branch STF. 

Sources said the SIT headed by RCCF Angul M Yogajayanand is likely to have its first meeting on Tuesday to decide its course of investigation. It has been asked to submit its report to the government within a month. The team will carry out its work under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Manoj V Nair. In another development, coordinator of Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT Dr Niranjan Sahoo said samples of the elephants whose remains were exhumed by STF and Forest department in Athagarh have been received for forensic tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athagarh Forest Division Elephant Death
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp