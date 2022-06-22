STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Congress MLAs summoned to Delhi for emergency meeting

Meeting likely to discuss strategy in connection with Rahul, Sonia ED case

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:51 AM

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has summoned all the nine party MLAs for an emergency meeting at New Delhi in a day or two. The MLAs have been asked to be present at the national capital by Wednesday.

Though officially the party stated that the meeting will be convened to discuss strategy to counter the Centre’s policy of intimidation of political rivals by using Central agencies against them, sources said that a decision may also be taken on the leadership of Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati told mediapersons that AICC general secretary KC Venugopal called the MLAs and asked them to be present at New Delhi by Wednesday for an important meeting. He said that the meeting is likely to discuss strategy to be adopted in connection with the questioning of former president Rahul Gandhi and summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Congress has launched a nation- wide agitation protesting ED notice to party chief Sonia Gandhi and questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. While Rahul has been summoned again on Tuesday by ED for the fifth day, Sonia has been asked to appear on June 23.

Sources in the party, however, maintained that some organisational matters are likely to be discussed as president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak is also present in New Delhi now. As part of the restructuring of the party organisation in the State, CLP leader Narasingh Mishra had reportedly submitted his resignation from the post. However, no decision has so far been taken on his resignation.

As the budget session of the Assembly is likely to commence from July 2, a decision over a new CLP leader is likely to be taken now.

