Bhubaneshwar: Four held for setting SUV on fire, their shops demolished

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Tuesday arrested four anti-socials for allegedly setting ablaze an SUV at the busy Delta Square when its owner was inside the vehicle. They are Sudhir Barik, Susil Kumar Barik, Biswajit Rout and Raja Pradhan. Three to four others involved in the crime are still on the run.

Complainant Akshay Nayak runs a transport business and he owed some money to one of his truck drivers Sudhir. Sudhir and his associates - Susil, Biswajit, Raja and a few others - set ablaze Nayak’s SUV on Monday evening over the issue. He, however, managed to escape the spot. Police said some youths involved in the attack and living in the nearby Rangani Sahi had encroached upon government land in Delta Square and set up shops in the area illegally. Nayak was attacked in front of one of the shops.

Commissionerate Police officers and civic authorities demolished at least seven such shops in Delta Square on Tuesday as they had become a hub for the anti-socials. Khandagiri Police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are on to nab the other culprits.