CM Patnaik visits Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue in Rome

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday began his Rome visit by first paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome, Italy.

After paying tribute, the Chief Minister said that he is inspired by the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2018, during the first meeting of the National Committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Patnaik had proposed that the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhiji on his 150th anniversary was to include the uniquely Indian ideal of Ahimsa (non-violence), in the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

In 2019, Patnaik had unveiled the Gandhiji Talisman in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. He had said that the Talisman will inspire all to work selflessly for the cause of the poorest of the poor. The Chief Minister has embarked on his second foreign trip after a gap of 10 years. On his 10-day tour, he is scheduled to meet Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley and other senior officials and have discussions on Odisha’s partnership with WFP for future projects.

The Chief Minister is likely to share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management. During his stay in Rome, Naveen will meet Pope Francis in Vatican City.