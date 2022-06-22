STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Patnaik visits Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue in Rome

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday began his Rome visit by first paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome, Italy.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome, Italy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday began his Rome visit by first paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome, Italy.

After paying tribute, the Chief Minister said that he is inspired by the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2018, during the first meeting of the National Committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Patnaik had proposed that the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhiji on his 150th anniversary was to include the uniquely Indian ideal of Ahimsa (non-violence), in the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

In 2019, Patnaik had unveiled the Gandhiji Talisman in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. He had said that the Talisman will inspire all to work selflessly for the cause of the poorest of the poor. The Chief Minister has embarked on his second foreign trip after a gap of 10 years. On his 10-day tour, he is scheduled to meet Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley and other senior officials and have discussions on Odisha’s partnership with WFP for future projects.

The Chief Minister is likely to share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management. During his stay in Rome, Naveen will meet Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp