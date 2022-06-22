STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NSS puts focus on tobacco-free campuses

The State government has decided to recast the National Service Scheme (NSS) units in various colleges and universities with a focus on tobacco-free campuses this year.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has decided to recast the National Service Scheme (NSS) units in various colleges and universities with a focus on tobacco-free campuses this year. At the State NSS Advisory Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra recently, it was decided that of an amount of Rs 1 crore sanctioned by the State government for strengthening NSS this year (2022-23), 75 per cent would be used for conducting awareness programmes on tobacco-free campus, organisation of blood donation camps and clean campus drives. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will assist the State NSS Cell to prepare the plan for tobacco-free campuses. 

Calling upon the institutions to revive their dormant NSS units, government asked NSS bureaus having more than 10,000 volunteers to hire full-time programme coordinators for successful implementation of the programme. Currently, Utkal University has 23,750 volunteers while CHSE has 28,600 volunteers and Berhampur University 14,000.

Sources in the Higher Education department said there 31 autonomous colleges under Utkal, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, Rama Devi and Fakir Mohan universities but NSS units in 15 of them are currently dormant. It has also been decided that each NSS unit in an educational institute will now consist of 100 volunteers instead of the existing matrix of 50, said Sarita Patel, Regional Director, NSS-Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSS AIIMS Bhubaneshwar
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp