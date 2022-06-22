Odisha wants lower NAAC grade to make HEIs eligible for RUSA-3 funds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Centre is planning to implement the third phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the State government has decided to approach the Ministry of Education to lower NAAC accreditation grade to make more higher educational institutions (HEIs) eligible for RUSA 3 funds.

A NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade is a prerequisite for applying for grants under the RUSA scheme. However, with the higher education institutes in Odisha facing NAAC crisis after it shifted to online evaluation of educational entities in 2017, the government has decided to demand lowering of the NAAC eligibility criteria for its institutions.

As per the current UGC norms, an autonomous college will lose its autonomy if it does not score NAAC A grade. Of the 32 autonomous colleges in the State, less than a dozen have valid NAAC A grades now including BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar and DD Autonomous College in Keonjhar.

Officials in the Higher Education department said of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4, the UGC during RUSA 2 (ongoing since 2018) mandated a CGPA score of 3.51 for universities and autonomous colleges to get NAAC grade A and Rs 100 crore grants. Only 10 higher education institutes of Odisha could qualify for the grants and grade. Considering this, UGC subsequently lowered the eligibility CGPA to 3.26 following which, 26 more institutions scored grade A.

Currently, with many of the institutes facing difficulty in reaccreditation due to lack of faculty members and other factors, the State government, sources said, had decided to approach the Ministry to further bring down the CGPA for the top grade.

RUSA grants to more institutes will help in upgradation of general degree colleges to model degree colleges and the existing government autonomous colleges into universities. Besides, this will give non-government aided colleges and government autonomous colleges a chance to apply for RUSA grants.

RUSA scheme

RUSA is a Centrally sponsored scheme for academic excellence

It is implemented in Odisha since 2014-15 academic year in two phases - RUSA 1 and 2

Cost sharing ratio between the Centre and State for the scheme is 60:40

So far `555.38 crore RUSA 1 and `319.6 crore under RUSA 2 have been released