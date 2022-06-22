STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha wants lower NAAC grade to make HEIs eligible for RUSA-3 funds

Higher edu institutes are facing crisis after NAAC shifted to online evaluation in 2017

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the Centre is planning to implement the third phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the State government has decided to approach the Ministry of Education to lower NAAC accreditation grade to make more higher educational institutions (HEIs) eligible for RUSA 3 funds.

A NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade is a prerequisite for applying for grants under the RUSA scheme. However, with the higher education institutes in Odisha facing NAAC crisis after it shifted to online evaluation of educational entities in 2017, the government has decided to demand lowering of the NAAC eligibility criteria for its institutions. 

As per the current UGC norms, an autonomous college will lose its autonomy if it does not score NAAC A grade. Of the 32 autonomous colleges in the State, less than a dozen have valid NAAC A grades now including BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar and DD Autonomous College in Keonjhar. 

Officials in the Higher Education department said of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4, the UGC during RUSA 2 (ongoing since 2018) mandated a CGPA score of 3.51 for universities and autonomous colleges to get NAAC grade A and Rs 100 crore grants. Only 10 higher education institutes of Odisha could qualify for the grants and grade. Considering this, UGC subsequently lowered the eligibility CGPA to 3.26 following which, 26 more institutions scored grade A.

Currently, with many of the institutes facing difficulty in reaccreditation due to lack of faculty members and other factors, the State government, sources said, had decided to approach the Ministry to further bring down the CGPA for the top grade. 

RUSA grants to more institutes will help in upgradation of general degree colleges to model degree colleges and the existing government autonomous colleges into universities. Besides, this will give non-government aided colleges and government autonomous colleges a chance to apply for RUSA grants.

RUSA scheme
RUSA is a Centrally sponsored scheme for academic excellence  
It is implemented in Odisha since 2014-15 academic year in two phases - RUSA 1 and 2 
Cost sharing ratio between the Centre and State for the scheme is 60:40 
So far `555.38 crore RUSA 1 and `319.6 crore under RUSA 2 have been released

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAAC
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp