STF seizes drug peddler’s house in Bhubaneshwar worth Rs 1.32 crore

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has seized drug peddler SK Jamsed’s three-storey house in Capital City’s Haldi Padia area having a market value of Rs 1.32 crore. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

STF’s investigation has revealed that the new building with expensive interiors was constructed through money obtained illegally from brown sugar trade. The building’s value was estimated by the Works Department.

“Under Chapter VA of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, there is a provision to seize and forfeit a property acquired through illegal means by an accused,” said an STF officer. 

The agency had seized 1.227 kg brown sugar worth over `1 crore from notorious drug peddler Siba Prasad Das earlier this year. Das was arrested from Pahal on the outskirts of the Capital in February. He told the investigators that he had procured the contraband from Jamsed. Subsequently, Jamsed was arrested and STF launched a financial investigation.

