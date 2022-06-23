Heat respite, waterlogging woes for BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A spell of rain brought down the mercury level in the State Capital by 2 to 3 degree Celsius on Wednesday but raised concerns for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is still struggling with waterlogging and urban flooding in the low-lying areas.

The heavy shower that lasted for over an hour led to waterlogging at a number of places including Mahadev Nagar in Jharpada and Sailashree Vihar. BMC officials said they received a grievance from Sailashree Vihar area over faulty drainage system. A flood-like situation was witnessed in the Cooperative colony of Rangeswar Nagar in Sailashree Vihar as storm water started over-flowing onto the road due to poor drainage system posing risk to the commuters.

After a heavy spell of rain, vehicles passing through a waterlogged

road at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Biswanath Swain

BMC officials clarified that the drainage work in the area is under progress and it will be completed soon.

Besides, poor drainage system forced civic body to clear storm water from at least 13 places including Naharkanta Bhoi Sahi, Hansapal Bhoi Sahi, Basudev Nagar, Tankapani Sai temple area, Gayatri Nagar, Pragati Vihar, Baramunda, Phuleswar slum in Aiginia and Paika Nagar in Unit V area. Commuters also faced waterlogging near ISKCON temple road and Bomikhal.

Earlier in the day, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange along with the officials of BMC drainage wing visited different areas of the city to assess the condition. The Commissioner reviewed the drainage issues in Nayapalli, Jharpada and Satya Nagar area, where waterlogging during monsoon has turned out to be an annual event.

BMC officials said they have identified 31 vulnerable locations prone to heavy waterlogging and have commissioned pump sets in those localities in advance. Besides safety measures are being taken in 75 spots prone to mishap during heavy rain, they added.