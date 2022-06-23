STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains lash parts of Odisha, Khaira gets highest 110 mm

Parts of Odisha including the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 03:38 PM

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 8 mm and 19.6 mm rainfall respectively. (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Parts of Odisha including the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that some parts of 25 districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity with lightning.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 8 mm and 19.6 mm rainfall respectively on the day. Keonjhar recorded rainfall of 53.4 mm, followed by Jagatsinghpur 39.1 mm, Dhenkanal 33.6 mm and Jajpur 31 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Khaira in Balasore district received the highest 110 mm rainfall.

“The cyclonic circulation over east Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha intensified the rainfall activity on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for a few places in Odisha till Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in 12 districts on Thursday. Thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and 10 other districts. 

The regional Met office said the rainfall deficit of 80 per cent between June 1 and 14 has been reduced to 40 per cent due to the showers in the last seven days.

