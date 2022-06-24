STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC launches ‘dry day’ drive to contain dengue menace in Bhubaneshwar

Residents during the drive were sensitised and counselled to extensively search their premises every Thursday and Sunday and destroy mosquito breeding sources.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With dengue cases breaching 120-mark in the State Capital this month, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched ‘dry day’ campaign to put a brake on spread of the vector-borne disease in the city. 

Residents during the drive were sensitised and counselled to extensively search their premises every Thursday and Sunday and destroy mosquito breeding sources. They were asked to remove unwanted earthen pots, flower pots, containers, tyres etc where rain water may get stored for days allowing Aedes mosquito larva to breed. 

The drive was started from three dengue affected areas of three zones - South West, South East and North - in the city. Mayor Sulochana Das took part in the drive at Nayapalli in South West zone, while Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange joined the initiative in Chandrasekharpur area of North zone. In South East zone, the drive was started from Unit IX by the local corporator and other BMC officials.

“The idea of observing dry day is to sensitise people and ensure cleanliness at household level in residential areas to prevent mosquito breeding. We urge citizens to actively take part in the drive to check spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the city,” said the Mayor. 

Kulange said the campaign focuses on bringing down the dengue cases in the city to zero. “If citizens keep their surroundings clean and follow dry day on Thursday and Sunday every week we will certainly be able to break the larva cycle and contain spread of the menace,” Kulange said. 

The civic body has roped in health and sanitation workers, Swachha Sathis, Resident Welfare Associations, senior citizen association and other stakeholders to raise awareness on dengue menace in slums, residential societies and other places. 

As per authorities of the Capital Hospital, over 120 dengue cases have been detected in the city so far. BMC officials also said that places like Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Damana, Patia, Unit IX and Nayapalli have witnessed a spurt in dengue cases raising worry for the civic body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp