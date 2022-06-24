STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BPIA intensifies steps to check bird hits

BPIA officials said that they have intensified the inspection on the runway due to the monsoon.

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  After two flights suffered suspected bird hits in Guwahati and Patna recently, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the State Capital has intensified measures to prevent such incidents after receiving an advisory from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Airports across India have been requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gaps and ensure strict implementation of strategies within and outside the airfield,” said the DGCA. During the monsoon, there is usually an increase of wildlife activity in and around the airports and this can pose serious danger to the aircraft while landing and take off. 

BPIA officials said they have intensified the inspection on the runway due to the monsoon and two vehicles are being engaged simultaneously for this purpose. The staff of the two vehicles are carrying out inspection on the runway ahead of a flight’s arrival and departure to check movement of the birds.

Over 20 bird chasers equipped with walkie-talkie sets have been deployed at the strategic points in BPIA and equipment like Zon guns and crackers are being used to prevent bird strikes in the airport. A Zon gun produces a blast like sound without causing any harm to the animals and birds.

“Regular Airport Environment Management Committee meetings are being held to discuss and review the implementation of bird-related safety measures. Moreover, the BMC is taking steps to ensure the perimeter outside the airport is free from garbage and stagnant water as they attract birds,” said BPIA Director, Pravat Ranjan Beuria. Incidents of bird strikes in BPIA have reduced significantly in the last five years. Eleven incidents of bird strikes were reported in 2016, 13 in 2017, 14 in 2018, two in 2019, and four each in 2020 and 2021.

