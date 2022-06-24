STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BSF personnel’s daughter missing from Bhubaneshwar 

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel’s daughter allegedly went missing from the Capital City on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 24th June 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel’s daughter allegedly went missing from the Capital City on Wednesday evening. The 20-year-old Sweety Roy of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas studies in a private institute at Khandagiri here. She had left from Howrah in Jan Shatabdi Express on Wednesday and reached Bhubaneswar by 8.15 pm. On her arrival here, she had informed her mother. However, after that she could not be contacted as her phone was switched off.

The girl’s local guardian Suresh Kumar Panda of Unit-I launched a frantic search to trace her. In his complaint, Panda said Roy neither went to her college or the paying guest accommodation where she stays on rent.  On receiving the complaint by Panda, GRP officers launched an investigation into the matter and examined the CCTV footage of the railway station. 

“The girl arrived at platform 6 of the railway station. In the CCTV footage, she could be seen exiting from the main gate. Her mobile phone’s last location has indicated that she switched off the device near a convenience store close to the railway station,” said a GRP officer.

GRP’s initial investigation suggests that Roy switched off her mobile phone 30 minutes after reaching the city. In the CCTV footage, the officers noticed that she was speaking with a youth. Officials said they are yet to ascertain whether the youth is one of Roy’s friends. “CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being examined and further investigation is continuing. If required, the investigation will be transferred to Kharavela Nagar police,” said an officer. The girl’s father is posted at Ambassa in Tripura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp