BSF personnel’s daughter missing from Bhubaneshwar 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel’s daughter allegedly went missing from the Capital City on Wednesday evening. The 20-year-old Sweety Roy of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas studies in a private institute at Khandagiri here. She had left from Howrah in Jan Shatabdi Express on Wednesday and reached Bhubaneswar by 8.15 pm. On her arrival here, she had informed her mother. However, after that she could not be contacted as her phone was switched off.

The girl’s local guardian Suresh Kumar Panda of Unit-I launched a frantic search to trace her. In his complaint, Panda said Roy neither went to her college or the paying guest accommodation where she stays on rent. On receiving the complaint by Panda, GRP officers launched an investigation into the matter and examined the CCTV footage of the railway station.

“The girl arrived at platform 6 of the railway station. In the CCTV footage, she could be seen exiting from the main gate. Her mobile phone’s last location has indicated that she switched off the device near a convenience store close to the railway station,” said a GRP officer.

GRP’s initial investigation suggests that Roy switched off her mobile phone 30 minutes after reaching the city. In the CCTV footage, the officers noticed that she was speaking with a youth. Officials said they are yet to ascertain whether the youth is one of Roy’s friends. “CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being examined and further investigation is continuing. If required, the investigation will be transferred to Kharavela Nagar police,” said an officer. The girl’s father is posted at Ambassa in Tripura.