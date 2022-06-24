Congress won’t vote for Murmu over ideological issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Congress on Thursday rejected the request of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to support ‘daughter of Odisha’ Droupadi Murmu in the ensuing Presidential election. Clearing the air after an open appeal by the Chief Minister on social media soliciting support from all members of the Odisha Assembly to vote for Murmu, leader of the Congress legislature party Narasingha Mishra said his party will not support the presidential candidate of NDA on ideological issue.

“Murmu is a very nice person. I know her personally and have a very cordial relationship with her. Since she was a member of the BJP and driven by RSS ideology, it will be impossible for Congress to support her candidature,” Mishra told mediapersons. Moreover, the Opposition parties at the Centre including the Congress have chosen its candidate for the Presidential election before BJP named Murmu. “It would be treachery to vote for Murmu once the party has taken a stand at national level and put its own candidate,” Mishra said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, the senior Congress leader said, “Where was Odia pride of the former when his party extended support to an outsider (without naming Ashwini Vaishnaw) sponsored by the BJP for Rajya Sabha. Was there any dearth of Odia people that the BJD supported a non-Odia candidate?”

Mishra said this is one more instance of BJD’s closeness to the BJP despite repeated claims by the Chief Minister that his party maintaining equidistance from the BJP and Congress.

On the other hand, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asserted that all members of the Odisha Assembly will have no other option but to support Murmu as she is the best choice for the top post. Though she did not elaborate why the Congress will not vote for Murmu, it indicates that the tribal members of the party may not afford to ignore another tribal candidate running for President of the country after 75 years of Independence. Political analysts are of the opinion that Congress which is on the slide ever since Naveen Patnaik-led BJD came to power in 2000, will have to pay a heavy price if it denied support to a woman tribal candidate.