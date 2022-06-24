STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen meets Odia diaspora in Rome

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Odia diaspora in Rome on Thursday.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik met Odia diaspora in Rome on Thursday. Non-resident Odias residing in 12 countries across Europe had a lively and engaging interaction with the Chief Minister and a delegation of officials from Odisha.

The diaspora comprising professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, missionaries, students from diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, artificial intelligence and business process outsourcing discussed with Naveen about the journey of Odisha in the last two decades.

The Odia expats reiterated their strong sense of ownership and dedication for the development of Odisha. The CM thanked them for their renewed sense of conviction. He was glad to see that the Odias are doing well in Europe.

The Chief Minister discussed with them the transformational initiatives taking place in Odisha and invited them to collaborate with the government for the development of the State.  Representatives from UK Odia association explained about the steps they are taking to construct a Jagannath temple in UK. Naveen assured all support for the endeavour. Secretary to CM’s Transformation Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian and Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant were present.

