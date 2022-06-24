STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha sees Covid spike, 73 test positive 

Cases went up by 40 pc in the last 24 hrs, Puri headache for govt ahead of Rath Yatra

Published: 24th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha saw a big spike in new Covid cases as 73 people tested positive in last 24 hours pushing the active cases to cross 300. This was the highest single-day tally since April. The cases went up by around 40 per cent (pc) during the period as 53 cases were reported the previous day. After the third wave led by Omicron subsided by the end of March, the State had been registering less than 20 cases till early June barring May 8 when 71 people were found positive for coronavirus. 

The State is witnessing a steady rise in fresh infections for the last one fortnight. Of the fresh cases spread across nine districts, 11 were in the 0-18 years age group. While 44 were in quarantine, 29 were local contacts. With 41 cases, Khurda accounted for 55 per cent (pc) of the caseload, followed by six each from Puri and Nuapada, four from Cuttack and three from Sundargarh. 

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) also soared to 0.51 pc from 0.45 pc a day before. The TPR was 3.66 pc in Khurda, 2.56 pc in Puri and 1.16 pc in Nuapada. Health authorities attributed the spike to rising testing levels. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the number of tests rose to over 14,000 from a range of 10,000. “There is no reason to panic as the situation is under control. The State government will implement further containment measures at the right moment,” he added.

However, the rise in infections in pilgrim town Puri ahead of Rath Yatra has become a headache for the Health authorities as the State government has decided to allow devotees to take part in the annual event, which was out of bounds for people for last two years due to the pandemic. 

The Health department has ramped up vaccination in the district in a bid to cover all age-appropriate people due for second and precautionary doses before Rath Yatra. The active cases stood at 330 after recovery of 24 patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp