Two students killed in accident in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two Class-X students died in a road accident under Chandaka police limits on Saturday. One of the deceased is Diganta Das of Sailashree Vihar who failed to negotiate a sharp turn in Pathargadia and rammed his speeding motorcycle into a road divider at about 2 pm. He was declared brought dead in the hospital.

His female friend and pillion rider Ayesha Rout, who was studying in the same class, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. She too succumbed after a few hours. Sources said Das had brought a friend’s sports bike to visit Deras along with Rout when the duo met with the accident.

However, police are yet to verify these claims and have launched an investigation into the matter. Das and Rout were students of a school in Chandrasekharpur. Both of them were in school uniforms and were not wearing helmets. Whether they attended their classes or not on the day is being verified by the police, said sources.