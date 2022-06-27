STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bamboo fencing project of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited fails

The fencing work has been completed till Rupali square, while work is on in the remaining stretch up to Vani Vihar.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer crosses a median through a damaged patch of the fence| Express

A police officer crosses a median through a damaged patch of the fence| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The bamboo fencing erected along the medians of Janpath road under Smart Janpath project by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) is turning out to be a ‘not so smart’ move owing to poor upkeep. 

In the absence of proper monitoring and upkeep, the bamboo poles of the fencing have been found removed or damaged at a number of places on the Master canteen - Rupali Square stretch to create unauthorised median crossings for the pedestrians. Moreover, this has increased the risk of road mishap on the busy stretch. All this has happened even before completion of the barricading project. 

The project intended to reduce cost of fencing and improve the aesthetic appeal of the Smart Janpath, which the BSCL wants to develop as a green zone, is being implemented on Master Canteen-Vani Vihar stretch in the first phase. 

The fencing work has been completed till Rupali square, while work is on in the remaining stretch up to Vani Vihar. Though it is being termed as a sustainable replacement to iron fencing, the project is not turning out to be so. BSCL officials couldn’t be reached for their comments on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bamboo fencing Smart Janpath project Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp