‘Cycle-A-Thon’ in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited  to ‘Save Soil’ 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The AIPH University, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) organised a cyclathon to spread awareness on the ‘save soil’ movement. The event ‘Cycle-A-Thon’ was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AP Dash from Damana Square at 7.30 am which a number of students and faculty members from AIPHU, cycling enthusiasts and volunteers of ISHA Foundation pedalled till Raghunathpur and cycled back to the starting point.

Prior to it, students danced to the tunes of the ‘Save Soil’ theme song to draw the attention of passersby and motorists and sensitise them on the subject. “Fertile soil is the primary requirement to sustain plants and feed the human and animal kingdom. So, it is the duty of all citizens to take serious action, especially the younger generation that might face the catastrophic impact of infertile soil,” said the president of AIPHU Board of Governors Prof Pinaki Panigrahi.