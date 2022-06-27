STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Cycle-A-Thon’ in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited  to ‘Save Soil’ 

Prior to it, students danced to the tunes of ‘Save Soil’ theme song to draw the attention of passersby and motorists and sensitise them on the subject. 

Published: 27th June 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

People taking part in the ‘Cycle-A-Thon’

People taking part in the ‘Cycle-A-Thon’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The AIPH University, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) organised a cyclathon to spread awareness on the ‘save soil’ movement. The event ‘Cycle-A-Thon’ was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AP Dash from Damana Square at 7.30 am which a number of students and faculty members from AIPHU, cycling enthusiasts and volunteers of ISHA Foundation pedalled till Raghunathpur and cycled back to the starting point.

Prior to it, students danced to the tunes of the ‘Save Soil’ theme song to draw the attention of passersby and motorists and sensitise them on the subject. “Fertile soil is the primary requirement to sustain plants and feed the human and animal kingdom. So, it is the duty of all citizens to take serious action, especially the younger generation that might face the catastrophic impact of infertile soil,” said the president of AIPHU Board of Governors Prof Pinaki Panigrahi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cycle-A-Thon Save Soil awareness
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp