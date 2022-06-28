Odia scientist gets international award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sandip K Mishra, a senior scientist at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Odisha’s capital, has been conferred this year’s BJ Kennedy Distinguished Research Excellence Award in Dubai in recognition for his work on molecular oncology. Mishra presented his discovery on the drugs targeting breast cancer, such as DZNepA, MLN4924, which is going into pre-clinical trials, at an international conference on material science, chemistry and bio-science held in Dubai on June 17. He also mentioned about his recent developments on the tumour suppressor molecules.

Mishra, a lifetime advisory member of Singapore academic of sciences and a member of American Association for Cancer Research, has been acknowledged across the world for his discovery of tumour suppressor gene in breast cancer.

He acknowledged the Centre, Ministry of Sciences and Technology and department of Biotechnology, Govt of India for their support in the development of the medicines for breast cancer. Mishra was previously working as a faculty in Anderson Cancer Centre, Texas, USA. He is the editor of Springer nature group of journals and other internationally reputed publications.