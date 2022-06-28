Youth dies after bike catches fire on Acharya Vihar flyover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 29-year-old man allegedly died after his motorcycle skidded and caught fire on Acharya Vihar flyover under Saheed Nagar police limits on late Sunday night. The deceased, Ambika Prasan Pati from Jagatsinghpur district’s Purohitpur, was reportedly returning to his residence in Kesura after attending a marriage function in Chandrasekharpur when the accident took place after 12.30 am. The police said some passersby noticed that Pati and his two-wheeler were engulfed in fire.

On receiving information, police arrived on the spot and rushed Pati to a hospital but he succumbed. The deceased was working with a private firm in the city. His father Surendranath Pati lodged a complaint in Saheed Nagar police station alleging he met with an accident and his two-wheeler caught fire after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

“A motor vehicle inspector will examine Pati’s two-wheeler to ascertain the reason behind his vehicle catching fire. A case has been registered and investigation is continuing to find any foul play,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.