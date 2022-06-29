STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tudu tells government to speed up construction of Ekalabya Model Residential School

The Ministry has sanctioned 87 EMRS for Odisha, one of the highest for any state in India. Also as many as 19 schools have been sanctioned for Mayurbhanj district alone.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweswar Tudu on Tuesday urged the State government to remove all hurdles coming in the way of construction of Ekalabya Model Residential School (EMRS) sanctioned for the State.

Chairing a co-ordination meeting of EMRS, Tudu reviewed the status of the construction of 87 schools sanctioned for Odisha. After coming to know that some of these schools are facing many problems such as land acquisition, forest clearance and cost escalation due to hilly terrain, Tudu directed the officials to resolve these issues and expedite the construction works.

The Ministry has sanctioned 87 EMRS for Odisha, one of the highest for any state in India. Also as many as 19 schools have been sanctioned for Mayurbhanj district alone, which again is the highest for any district in the country.

The Union Minister was informed that Bhoomi Pujan for 45 schools has been completed. Tudu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards development and welfare of the tribal communities and the Centre has set a target to fulfil all education needs of the tribal students by 2024.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department and Forest, Environment and Climate Change department among others.

