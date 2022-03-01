By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An exhibition of science models and posters was organised on the occasion of National Science Day at BJEM School here on Monday. Two students of the school Shifa Prizm of Class VII and Trisha Patro of Class VIII were felicitated for their science project ‘sweat-free mask’ which they had presented in the 29th National Children’s Science Congress.

Writer and professor of Physics from SOA University Nachiketa K Sharma joined the event as chief guest and spoke about the advantage of learning science in mother tongue. He also discussed the ‘Raman Effect’ with the students. School chairman Raghunath Mishra, manager Pratap Kumar Jena and principal Sandhya Jena were present.