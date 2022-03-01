STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Science Day at BJEM School  

An exhibition of science models and posters was organised on the occasion of National Science Day at BJEM School here on Feb 28.

Published: 01st March 2022 05:50 AM

Writer and Professor Nachiketa K Sharma looks at projects presented by students.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An exhibition of science models and posters was organised on the occasion of National Science Day at BJEM School here on Monday. Two students of the school Shifa Prizm of Class VII and Trisha Patro of Class VIII were felicitated for their science project ‘sweat-free mask’ which they had presented in the 29th National Children’s Science Congress.

Writer and professor of Physics from SOA University Nachiketa K Sharma joined the event as chief guest and spoke about the advantage of learning science in mother tongue. He also discussed the ‘Raman Effect’ with the students. School chairman Raghunath Mishra, manager Pratap Kumar Jena and principal Sandhya Jena were present.

National Science Day
