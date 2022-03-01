Odisha fake doctor case: Clinic caretaker questioned

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Monday questioned the caretaker of fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain’s clinic in Dhenkanal to elicit information about the kind of medical services being provided at the facility.On February 26, police raided Swain’s Sai Shree clinic in Kamakhyanagar which he had set up in 1997. The clinic is still operational. All the staff left the clinic following his arrest, except the caretaker.

Meanwhile, a court here on Monday rejected Mahila police station’s request to grant Swain’s remand for the third time. Bharatpur and Khandagiri police stations have also registered cheating cases against Swain and they are likely to request the court to grant his remand. A polygraph test of the accused may also be conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here. Police are making efforts to nab his brother-in-law and driver for allegedly assisting him in his exploits.

Swain’s sister Rashmita Beura was earlier arrested for helping him in marrying several women across the country.Swain of Singhalo village in Kendrapara district was arrested on February 14 for impersonating as a doctor and cheating at least 18 women, job seekers, MBBS aspirants and businessmen for money.