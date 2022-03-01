STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha fake doctor case: Clinic caretaker questioned

Police are making efforts to nab Swain's brother-in-law and driver for allegedly assisting him in his exploits.

Published: 01st March 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Monday questioned the caretaker of fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain’s clinic in Dhenkanal to elicit information about the kind of medical services being provided at the facility.On February 26, police raided Swain’s Sai Shree clinic in Kamakhyanagar which he had set up in 1997. The clinic is still operational. All the staff left the clinic following his arrest, except the caretaker.

Meanwhile, a court here on Monday rejected Mahila police station’s request to grant Swain’s remand for the third time. Bharatpur and Khandagiri police stations have also registered cheating cases against Swain and they are likely to request the court to grant his remand. A polygraph test of the accused may also be conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here. Police are making efforts to nab his brother-in-law and driver for allegedly assisting him in his exploits.

Swain’s sister Rashmita Beura was earlier arrested for helping him in marrying several women across the country.Swain of Singhalo village in Kendrapara district was arrested on February 14 for impersonating as a doctor and cheating at least 18 women, job seekers, MBBS aspirants and businessmen for money. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Fake doctor case Ramesh Chandra Swain
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp