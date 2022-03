By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police have made tight security arrangements at 11th century Lingaraj temple here for Maha Shivaratri to be celebrated on Tuesday.

About 35 platoons of police force and over 100 officers will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the festival, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Besides this, a joint team of Commissionerate Police and BMC will enforce Covid-19 guidelines like maintaining social distancing inside the temple.