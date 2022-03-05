STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Days after walking out of  Jharpada Special jail in Bhubaneswar, man found dead

A case has been registered and investigation is on from all angles, said an officer of Mancheswar police station.  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four days after he walked out of Jharpada Special Jail in the City, a 32-year-old man was allegedly found murdered in Munda Sahi, palasuni, here on Friday.The body of Mukesh Choudhury was found near a construction site. The assailants had battered him to death with bricks and disposed of his body on Thursday night. In a bid to divert attention from the crime, the miscreants had covered the body with bricks.

Locals, however, spotted the body in the morning and informed Mancheswar police. The body was sent for postmortem.Police sources said Choudhury worked as a labourer and was arrested a few months back on charges of theft. Though those involved in the crime are yet to be identified, investigation is underway to ascertain whether Choudhury was killed over sharing of the booty.

A case has been registered and investigation is on from all angles, said an officer of Mancheswar police station. In a separate incident, a middleman was arrested by the City police for allegedly cheating a man by assuring him to provide better services to his pregnant wife at Capital Hospital.  The accused, Sumanta Swain of Bhimpur, had taken `2,000 from the man who had admitted his wife to the hospital for delivery.

