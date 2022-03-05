Tutor gets 10 year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Local court has awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a tutor for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017. Additional sessions judge-cum-judge Special Court under POCSO Act, Khurda, Minakshi Das on Thursday sentenced Jitendra Behera to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

If he fails to pay the fine, his imprisonment will be extended by another one year. Behera was also sentenced to three years of imprisonment for kidnapping the minor girl and fined Rs 5,000. Both the sentences will run concurrently. Special Public Prosecutor Subrat Priyadarsi said 10 witnesses were examined and the court also awarded Rs 4 lakh compensation to the victim under POCSO Act. The amount will be paid by Khurda District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Behera was teaching mathematics to seven to eight students including the victim, and his wife was teaching English at their house in Khurda’s Swapneswar Sahi. On September 29, 2017, the then 12-year-old girl studying in Class VII returned from tuition at about 7 pm. She left home immediately telling her mother that she was going to one of her friends’ houses. Her parents launched a frantic search after she did not return till late in the evening.

They then came to know through one of her cousins that her tutor had proposed to marry her. Her parents attempted to contact Behera but he had switched off his mobile phone. They later lodged a police complaint in the connection. Behera had taken her to his grandmother’s house in Banki where he came to about the police case against him. Behera’s brother then handed over the victim to Banki police on September 30. He was arrested on October 23, 2017.