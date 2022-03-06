AIIMS-Bhubaneswar opens special geriatric clinic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide comprehensive care to elderly persons, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started a special clinic in geriatric medicine from this month.

The clinic will be helpful for the geriatric population to get a holistic care for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, constipation, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and different cardiac, renal and mental illness. In-charge of the special clinic, additional Professor of Medicine department Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty said geriatric population will be around 13 per cent of the total population of India by 2031.

"The importance of geriatric care can not be undermined as evident during the ongoing COVID pandemic. It has become a major challenge with increased urbanisation and lifestyle changes. The clinic will be a boon for people of Odisha," he added.

The clinic will function from 2 pm to 5 pm on every Tuesday. Along with Dr Mohanty, other faculty of Medicine including Dr Anupama Behera and Dr Dhriti Sundar Das will also take care of patients.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also introduced a robust new-born hearing screening protocol in collaboration with All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysore for screening of newborns for any congenital hearing loss within 48 hours of birth. Speaking at an event on the occasion of World Hearing Day, Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said safe listening practices are the key to prevent hearing loss.

"Early detection of hearing loss is of prime importance as it can prevent further deterioration of hearing and consequent difficulties in patients. The new screening protocol introduced here will help in early detection and management of hearing loss in children," he said.

The premier medical institute has successfully conducted 175 cochlear implants since 2015 providing the 'gift of hearing' to the hearing impaired. The cochlear implant surgery is being done under Rastriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Assistance to Disabled Persons For Purchase/Fitting Of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) schemes free of cost.