STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar opens special geriatric clinic

In a bid to provide comprehensive care to elderly persons, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started a special clinic in geriatric medicine from this month.

Published: 06th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide comprehensive care to elderly persons, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started a special clinic in geriatric medicine from this month.

The clinic will be helpful for the geriatric population to get a holistic care for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, constipation, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and different cardiac, renal and mental illness. In-charge of the special clinic, additional Professor of Medicine department Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty said geriatric population will be around 13 per cent of the total population of India by 2031. 

"The importance of geriatric care can not be undermined as evident during the ongoing COVID pandemic. It has become a major challenge with increased urbanisation and lifestyle changes. The clinic will be a boon for people of Odisha," he added.

The clinic will function from 2 pm to 5 pm on every Tuesday. Along with Dr Mohanty, other faculty of Medicine including Dr Anupama Behera and Dr Dhriti Sundar Das will also take care of patients. 

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also introduced a robust new-born hearing screening protocol in collaboration with All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysore for screening of newborns for any congenital hearing loss within 48 hours of birth. Speaking at an event on the occasion of World Hearing Day, Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said safe listening practices are the key to prevent hearing loss. 

"Early detection of hearing loss is of prime importance as it can prevent further deterioration of hearing and consequent difficulties in patients. The new screening protocol introduced here will help in early detection and management of hearing loss in children," he said. 

The premier medical institute has successfully conducted 175 cochlear implants since 2015 providing the 'gift of hearing' to the hearing impaired. The cochlear implant surgery is being done under Rastriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Assistance to Disabled Persons For Purchase/Fitting Of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) schemes free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar AIIMS
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp