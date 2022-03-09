STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan closed after two wild elephants from Chandaka forest stray into zoo 

The elephants are now hiding inside a small patch of forest close to tiger enclosure, zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said.

Nandankanan Zoological Park (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visitors' entry into Nandankanan zoo has been restricted for a day after two wild elephants strayed into the zoological park by breaking the fences near Daruthenga early morning on Wednesday.

The wild elephants who entered the zoo premises at around 4 am have caused minor damage to the plantation area, fodder farm, and sprinklers. However, no damage has caused to any enclosure, said zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar.

Kumar said a zoo team with the help of forest staff from Chandaka Wildlife Division are monitoring the movement of the jumbos.

“After entering into the visitors' area and causing minor damage to plants, the elephants are now hiding inside a small patch of forest close to tiger enclosure, in the Zoo,” Kumar said.

He said that the mission to drive away the pachyderms during the daytime has been put on hold to prevent risk of damage to any enclosure or attack on any individual. The teams have been asked to wait till the evening to carry out the task.

An official from the Zoo said that the elephants entered inside the zoo by trampling the fences that had been installed temporarily for restoration of the boundary wall, damaged by a wild elephant earlier.

The zoo authorities, meanwhile, have put up posters sensitizing visitors and locals not to enter inside the Zoo premises till the operation is not complete.

The zoo will remain closed for today for the safety and security of visitors and zoo inmates, said ACF Sarat Chandra Behera.

